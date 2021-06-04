Posted by admin

Obituary: John Tyler Bryant, 19, Saint Francis

John Tyler Bryant, 19, of Saint Francis, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as the result of an auto accident in Raywick. He was a native of Raywick born Aug. 1, 2001. He recently completed his second year at the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and was planning to become an Electrical Engineer. He was a 2019 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Marion County High School. He participated in the 4H Shooting Sports program. He loved being a student, riding ATV’s and spending time with family. He was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Parrott; his grandmother, Wanda Gill; his great-grandparents, Emanuel and Mable Blandford and Abell Parrott; one aunt, Judy Blandford; one uncle, David Allen Blandford; and two cousins, Jeremy Mudd and Fran Blandford.

Survivors include his parents, John and Tish Parrott Bryant of Saint Francis; one sister, Natalie Bryant of Saint Francis; his grandparents, Louis and Mary Wheatley of Saint Francis and Roger and Sheila Bryant of Bardstown; and his great-grandmother, Helen Parrott of Springfield.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 75 % occupancy, the unvaccinated are required to wear a face covering, and food and drink are prohibited inside the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

