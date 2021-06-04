Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Hardin Werner, 72, Bardstown

Joseph Hardin Werner, 72, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home. He was born March 28, 1949, in Marion County to the late James Robert and Barbara Elizabeth Hicks Werner. He was a retired employee of Fuji Seal after 45 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved to collect antiques, fish, hunt, and was a lifetime member of the NRA.

JOSEPH HARDIN WERNER

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Simpson Werner.

He is survived by three sons, Joseph R. (Christy) Werner of Louisville, Brian (Jamie) Werner of Bardstown, Craig (Bridgette) Werner of Cox’s Creek; four sisters, Barbara Jean Werner of Cox’s Creek, Betty Jane (Don) Clark, Janet (Joey) Littlejohn, and Judith (Dale) Skaggs, all of Bardstown; four brothers, Bobby Werner of Louisville, Keith (Gillian) Werner of Cox’s Creek, and Dennis Werner and Richard Werner, both of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; and a special friend, Gerda Seem.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

