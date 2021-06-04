Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul Bernard O’Bryan, 63, Elizabethtown

Paul Bernard O’Bryan, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Nelson County. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He spent much of his adult life in central Florida but returned to the Bardstown area about 20 years ago.

PAUL BERNARD O’BRYAN

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Faulkner O’Bryan.

Survivors include his father, Charles Aloysius O’Bryan (Letty Klein) of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Marietta Rutledge (Frank) of Louisville and Lucy Greenwell of Bardstown; three brothers, Charles A. O’Bryan Jr. (Jo Kaye) of Orlando, Fla., Edward William O’Bryan of Bardstown and Joseph B. O’Bryan of Canmer.

The Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 75 % occupancy, the unvaccinated are required to wear a face covering, and food and drink are prohibited inside the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-