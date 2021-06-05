Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — June 3-4, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Joshua Scott Cederquist, 25, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:19 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Lee Wilkerson, 22, Hillview, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:03 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Bret Thomas Hardin, 24, Bloomfield, wanton endangerment, first-degree; no insurance; possessing license when privileges are revoked; driving on a DUI suspended license; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); speeding, 22 mph over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Amy Rebecca Cramer, 44, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury ); endangering the welfare of a minor; alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; disarming a police officer; terroristic threatening, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree.

Booked at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 56, Bardstown, burglary, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:49 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lee Turner Hardin, 57, Lebanon, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 4:12 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Darwin Scott Stannard, 58, Franklin, Ind., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alochol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.

Earl Ramahn Mason, 40, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.

Stuart Paul Hamilton, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 7:41 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Hudson Hagan, 33, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Tyrell Coulter, 18, Hodgenville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-