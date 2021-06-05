Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert M. Hagan, 84, Cox’s Creek

Robert M. Hagan, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home. He was born April 1, 1937, in Bardstown. He was a retired highway construction manager for various construction companies in Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, and Florida. He was a United States Coast & Geodetic Survey veteran, a member of American Society of Civil Engineers (Registered Professional Engineer), and St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette “Jenny” Hagan; and his parents, Robert B. and Margaret Simpson Hagan.

He is survived by three daughters, Teresa H. (Brian) Vanderburg of Seattle, Wash., Anita M. Hagan of Edgewater, Md., and Melinda L. Hagan of Old Town, Fla.; three sisters, Shirley A. (John) Mayer of Cox’s Creek, and Jane C. Hagan and Peggy Hagan, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Frederick N. Hagan of Bardstown and John M. “Mike” (MaryAnn) Hagan of Louisville; two grandchildren, Kari Vanderburg and Lydia Vanderburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church at a later date in the summer.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church or Bernheim Forest.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

