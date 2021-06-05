Posted by admin

Obituary: Colin Bernard Fudge, 66, Radcliff

Colin Bernard Fudge, 66, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Radcliff. He was born January 22, 1955 in Glasgow to his parents, Duel and Mary Pedigo Fudge. He worked as a cable installer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Michael Anthony Fudge; his grandparents, Arley and Dicie Pedigo; and one niece, Regina Michelle Vowels.

Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Mary Fudge; one sister, Carmen Patton (Dwain); two grandchildren, Sophia and Sara; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was been chosen with services being private.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-