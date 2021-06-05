Posted by admin

GOP reorganization gathering packs Nelson County library main meeting room

Current Nelson County Republican Party chair Don Thrasher, standing at center, leads Saturday’s meeting at the Nelson County Public Library. The meeting elected individuals to serve as precinct leadership. Those elected Saturday will gather Monday, June 14, 2021, to elect the party’s leadership team.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, June 5, 2021 — The reorganization meeting of the Republican Party of Nelson County brought a capacity crowd to the Nelson County Public Library’s main meeting room Saturday morning.

More than 100 Republicans from 23 of the county’s 24 voting precincts were represented at Saturday’s meeting. Cars driven by those wishing to attend the meeting filled the library parking lot to capacity, forcing many meeting goers to park at Bethlehem High School or on the street.

The meeting started late in order to allow as many people to register and get in the meeting as possible; party chair Don Thrasher had to deny a number of people who were in line in order to get the meeting started.

The meeting’s intent was to elect precinct leaders in each precinct. Those precinct officials will then gather on Monday evening, June 14th and elect the party leadership — chair, co-chair, secretary and treasurer.

Current party chairman Don Thrasher told the group Saturday he was not seeking re-election as chair, and as stated earlier, he pledged his support for Trey Bradley as the next party chairman.

Bradley met with most of the people in line waiting to get into the meeting to discuss his vision for the local GOP moving forward, which included less division and working toward improved party unity.

Those voted to lead their individual precincts will gather June 14th at the library to select the individuals who will lead the county Republican party for the next four years.

-30-