Posted by admin

Obituary: Laura Lynn Douglas Newton Bell, 56, Bardstown

Laura Lynn Douglas Newton Bell, 56, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born in Bardstown on April 7, 1966, to the late Michael Allen Douglas and Martha Ann Clark Douglas. She was a homemaker, a daycare worker and caregiver. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Marianne (Darren) MaHaffey of Bardstown; two sons, Eric (Jennifer) Newton of Bardstown and Matt (Shelly) Newton of Culvertown; two sisters, Patricia (Donald) Koch of New Haven and Joanie (Les) Rogers of Icetown; two brothers, Ricky (Karen) Douglas and Keith (Jonna) Douglas, both of Icetown; eight grandchildren; and several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen. Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St.Thomas Cemetery, in Bardstown.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-