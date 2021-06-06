Posted by admin

Obituary: Kathleen Lee ‘Kathy’ Adams Blatz, 63, Bardstown

Kathleen Lee “Kathy” Adams Blatz, 63, of Bardstown, returned to her Heavenly Father Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born on June 23, 1957, in Louisville to Maureen Crump and the late Sherman Adams. She worked at Publisher’s Printing and was a Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her father; and one nephew, Brian Myers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Terry Blatz; one daughter, Erin Mason (Derrick); her mother, Maureen Adams; four sisters, Alicia Adams, Barbara Myers (Steve), Sharon Key (Robert), and Annette Walker; two brothers, Sherman Adams Jr. (Tara) and John Adams (Brandi); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Highway at Brooks Road, burial in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

