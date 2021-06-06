Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Matina Jean Thurman, 26, Bardstown, receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear. Bond total is $2750 cash. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 25, Shepherdsville, receiving stolen property under $10,000. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:02 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-