Rains hold off for official opening of new African American Heritage Museum

Bill Sheckles cuts the ribbon marking the official opening of the Bardstown-Nelson County African American Heritage Museum. Shackles’ was joined by the museum committee and local officials who supported the museum effort.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Sunday, June 6, 2021 — Rain showers held off early Sunday afternoon long enough for the ribbon cutting ceremony marking the opening of the Bardstown-Nelson County African-American Heritage Museum in the historic Union Church building at 315 North Second St.

Rev. Jewel Brock opened the ceremony by welcoming those in attendance. He credited local contractor Bruce Vittitow for the work he did during the restoration of the church’s interior in 2016.

Bill Sheckles, former Bardstown mayor and current city councilman — and former Bardstown Tiger baseball team standout pitcher whose athletic accomplishments are on exhibit in the museum — provided some history about the church building.

The original First Bapstist Church building — built about 1812 — served as an incubator for other Protestant demonimations, many of which formed and held services in the historic building before moving to their own church buildings, Sheckles explained.

BILL SHECKLES

The idea for the museum was one that came to Sheckles after he took a job with the Bardstown City Schools.

“It dawned on me that most of our young people have no idea — black, white, whatever — about anything that’s gone on in their history,” he said.

With the renovations completed in the original church building, Sheckles said the idea of starting a local museum to higlight African-American history took root.

“What you see now is just the beginning of what we hope to really build upon to make this more of an attraction for the community of Bardstown and the people who come to visit our community.”

Sheckles said that as community leaders, its our responsiblity to make sure the history of the African-American community lives on.

“We’re going to tell the story, and hopefully you all will be able to continue to add to it.” he said.

Rashae Jenning, the city’s presrervation coordinator, said the historic building was integral to telling the history of the community.

“This project has been very near and dear to my heart,” she said. “It’s a beautiful space and a beautiful building that tells a lot of history — not just about this community and this congregation, but of everyone here in Bardstown.”

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton grew up in the neighborhood a block north of the church, and was familiar with the history of the church and its congregation.

The museum exhibits includes notable local athletes, including that of former Morehead football star Roland “Coach Roe” Williams, who followed his college career to serve 32 years as a coach at Bardstown High School.

The new museum is a wonderful complement to the existing museums a block away on the city’s museum row, he said.

The new museum “shares a lot of history of the community and needs to be shared and preserved.”

Heaton expressed his gratitude to the First Baptist Church and everyone involved who helped make the museum possible.

“Our generation knew many of the people who are on these walls, but its the younger generation that needs to learn of their history and heritage,” he said.

MUSEUM OPENS JUNE 10TH. The Bardstown-Nelson County African American Heritage Museum will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays each week starting Thursday, June 10, 2021.

