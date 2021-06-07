Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, June 6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Matthew Scott Hobbs, 27, St. Mary, West Va., speeding, 18 mph over limit; no registration plates; no registration; no insurance card; failure to signal; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.. No bond listed. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-