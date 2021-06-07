Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael J. ‘Mike’ McCauley, 76

Michael J. “Mike” McCauley, 76, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children Hospital. He was retired from General Electric where he worked as a draftsman for 34 years. He was a loving father and friend to many. He was a true cowboy at heart and loved his horses and trucks. His favorite place was the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming. He was a member of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and National Horseman’s Benevolent and Protection Association. He was an owner, trainer, and transporter of the Horses all over the country.

MICHAEL J. “MIKE” MCCAULEY

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Joseph McCauley; his mother, Dorothy Catherine Kremer; and one brother, Kenneth McCauley.

He is survived by his former wife of 40 years and the mother of his children, Suzie McCauley; two daughters, Callye Elder (Tony) and Carrye Janes (Jeff); two sons, Scott McCauley (Donna) and Pat McCauley (Ellen); three sisters, Joanne Schmidt, Rosemary Cahoe and Diane Miller (Gerald); one sister-in-law, Ginny McCauley; 11 grandchildren, Austin Greenwell, Andrew Greenwell, Cheyenne McCauley, Jarred McCauley, Jordan Stanfield, Samantha Riffe, Cole Elder, Ashton Kays, Meg Janes, Clay Janes and Jace Janes; and13 great-grandchildren.

The celebration of life is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Gardeners Hall at St. Michaels Church in Fairfield.

In lieu of donations, the family asks for donations of blood to be made to American Red Cross and Kentucky Blood Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-