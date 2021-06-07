Obituary: Robert Leon ‘Bobby Mac’ McDonald, 89, Fredericktown
Robert Leon “Bobby Mac” McDonald, 89, of Fredericktown, died at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline “Polly” Hill McDonald; three daughters, Paula McDonald, Mary Ellen (Leelan) Tharp and Lois (Freddy) Carrico, all of Bardstown; two sons, Martin (Connie) McDonald of Fredericktown and David (Sheila) McDonald of Bardstown; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen and services will be private.
Memorial contributions are requested to go to the Nelson County Humane Society, 2391 New Haven Rd., Bardstown, KY 40004.
The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements,
-30-