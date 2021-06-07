Posted by admin

Obituary: Lorine Richardson, 97, Bloomfield

Lorine Richardson, 97, of Bloomfield, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at her daughter’s home. She was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Nelson County to the late Jude and Matilda Hellard Hood. She was a homemaker and a member of Chaplin United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Richardson; one daughter, Judy Johnson; two sons, Billy Richardson and Larry Richardson; eight sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by one daughter, Shannon (Pat) Spalding of Bardstown; one son, Ronel (Jamie) Richardson of Bardstown; one daughter-in-law, Donna Richardson of Bloomfield; one son-in-law, Joseph Johnson of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell with the Rev. Mickey Richardson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

