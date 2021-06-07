Posted by admin

Obituary: Estelle Mattingly White, 98, Bardstown

Estelle Mattingly White, 98, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 26, 1923, in Nelson County. She was a retired cosmetician for Mercantile Inc. She attended Bardstown High School and Spencerian Business College in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. White; her parents, Walter and Myrtle Mattingly; two brothers, Garland Mattingly and Eugene Fields Mattingly; and one sister, Alice Faye Vincent.

She is survived by one niece; one nephew; and several cousins.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

