Obituary: John Davis Nelson Jr., 67, New Haven

John Davis Nelson Jr., 67, of New Haven, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.

JOHN DAVID NELSON JR.

He was born May 7, 1954, in Lake Charles, La., to his parents, John Davis Nelson, Sr. and Gloria Sweeney Nelson. He was a Catholic by faith and enjoyed helping in children’s sports and was active in the Boy Scout program. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tony Nelson and Eddie Nelson.

Survivors include his wife, Alois Nelson; three daughters, Samantha Aubrey, Marie Nelson Taylor and Tabitha Cassell; one son, John Curtis Nelson; two brothers, Ricky Nelson and Perry Nelson; and five grandchildren.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

