Obituary: Saundra Kaye Miller Davis, 77, Bardstown

Saundra Kaye Miller Davis, 77, Bardstown, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. She was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Kenvir to the late Lawrence and Jean Burnett Miller. She was a retired beautician and a member of Wickland Baptist Church. She loved to shop, going to the boat and out to eat.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Polk.

She is survived by one daughter, Shirley Mattingly of Bardstown; one son, David Davis of Bardstown; her nephew, Sam Polk of Georgia; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In following her wishes cremation was chosen by the family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

