Posted by admin

Military exercises to shake, rattle and roll Nelson County, areas surrounding Fort Knox

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 — If you’ve think you’ve heard thunder when the skies were barely cloudy, think again.

It isn’t thunder, but military troops on special maneuvers at Fort Knox.

According to a notice from the Fort Knox military post, between June 7-18, troops will be training with a variety of military aircraft and land vehicles, and will be firing larger caliber weapons in the Fort Knox training area.

Residents in Nelson and counties surrounding Fort Knox can expect to hear an increase in louder activity.

The exercises include the use of aircraft, maneuvers and weapons that will be fired both day and night. Increased noise and vibrations should be expected during the training period.

-30-