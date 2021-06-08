Posted by admin

City of Bardstown mosquito fogging program to start Wednesday, June 23rd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 — The City of Bardstown’s mosquito fogging program will begin on the evening of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and will continue with fogging operations every three weeks until the first winter frost.

The City will begin fogging, as weather permits, from dusk until dawn on the following Wednesdays:

July 14th

August 4th

August 25th

September 15th

October 6th

October 27th (if necessary)

During fogging operations, please keep children away from the fogging vehicle, go inside and remain indoors while the fogging vehicle is in your neighborhood.

NO FOG LIST. We will not fog in the areas where residents have indicated health issues or concerns. If you would like to be added to the “No Fog List” please call City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

