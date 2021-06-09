Posted by admin

Council resolution honors Bardstown’s role in upcoming National Bourbon Day

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton reads the National Bourbon Day proclamation during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 — In preparation for National Bourbon Day, the Bardstown City Council approved a proclamation at its council meeting Tuesday night.

The proclamation recognizes that Kentucky is the birthplace of Bourbon and produces 95 percent of the world’s supply. With 11 unique distillery experiences in Nelson and surrounding counties, Bardstown is known far and wide as “The Bourbon Capital of the World.”

While the proclamation recognizes Monday, June 14th as National Bourbon Day, the festivities in Bardstown actually will be launched at 11 a.m. Friday on the lawn of Spalding Hall. Area distilleries will be having special events all weekend to commemorate National Bourbon Day.

For more information about the local events, visit www.visitbardstown.com/nbd.

JESSICA FILIATREAU

SEWER SERVICE REQUEST. The council approved a request to extend a sewer main on Granite Drive to serve a building that is planned for the large vacant tract next to Peddler’s Mall and directly behind Colton’s Steakhouse.

Heartland Youth Village is requesting to extend a sewer main to serve what is being described as a “medical rehab” facility it plans to build on the tract. City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau didn’t have details on the exact type of facility planned for the site.

FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 BUDGET. The council held first reading on the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. The budget must have final approval before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, 2021.

FIREWORKS PERMITS. The council approved requests for fireworks permits Tuesday night. The first was for Bardstown Apostolic Sanctuary, who plans a booth in conjunction with TNT Fireworks in the Walmart parking lot. The second request was from St. Catharine Academy in New Haven for a fireworks booth at O’Bryan’s Farm Equipment just south of Bardstown on New Haven Road.

In other business, the council:

— approved a $12,512 change order for the new public works building for electrical work not included on the original bid, and for minor plumbing changes.

— reappointed Davis “Tiger” Huston to a three-year term on the Cable TV Programming Committee.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive.

