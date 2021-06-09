Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Chase Linton, 30, Bardstown

Robert Chase Linton, 30, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Covington. He was born Aug. 20, 1990, in Louisville to Tami Smith and James B. “Moogie” Linton Jr. He was an employee of Diatom Aviation. He loved hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tommy Linton; and one uncle, Ferdy Linton.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tami (Jackie) Boblitt of Bardstown; his father, Moogie (Mandy) Linton of Bardstown; three sisters, Jacquelin (Jon) Martin of Louisville, Jennifer (Jason) Leake of Raywick, and Ariane Weakley of Lawrenceburg; his maternal grandparents, Patti Taylor of Bardstown and Basil (Annie) Smith of Balltown; his paternal grandmother, Anna June Linton of Culvertown; three aunts, Denise Culver and Tanisha Janes, both of Bardstown, and Amanda (Craig) Boone of Raywick; one uncle, Todd (Nancy) Smith of Balltown; and several nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

