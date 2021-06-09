Posted by admin

Obituary: L. Wayne Ray, 75, Bardstown

L. Wayne Ray, 75, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 20, 1946, in Louisville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, a graduate of Fern Creek High School and Watterson College. He enjoyed being a baseball coach for many years. He was a loving husband, father, PawPaw, and friend to many. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he was heavily involved.

He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Ray; his father, Lawrence Ray; his mother, Anna Mae Moss; and his stepfather, Paul Moss Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janie Ray of Bardstown; five sons, Tony (Shannon) Ray, Terry (Julie) Ray, Robert (Deana) Ray, Jonathan (Madeline) Ray, and Nathan (Kiersten) Ray; one sister, Sonja Ray; one brother, Paul Moss Jr.; seven grandchildren, Madison, Emily, Caroline, Molly, Maisie, Jon Dale, and Charleigh Ray; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. prayer service on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

