Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Thomas Hillard, 92, Bardtown

Robert Thomas Hillard, 92, of Bardtown, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Bardstown to the late Bill and Katie Milburn Hillard. He was a retired truck driver and a former law enforcement officer in Fairfield and Taylorsville. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Christine Hardin and Sara Mae Hardin; one son, Bobby Lee Hardin; and three grandsons, Cameron Williamson, Kevin Bartley and Joshua Bartley.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane Gritton Hillard, seven daughters, Lisha (Mike) Lyvers, Janie (Jack) Bartley, Angela (Ben) Guthrie, Stephanie (Chris Stevens) Hillard, Sara (Jamie) Miller, Shannon (John Cundiff) Blincoe, all of Bardstown, and Jennifer (Teddy) Barnes of New Haven; one son, Bobby Hillard of Bardstown; two brothers, Junior (Betty) Hillard and James Hillard, both of Bardstown; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Haynes officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

