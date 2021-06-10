Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Teresa Wimsatt, 78, Bardstown

Mary Teresa Wimsatt, 78, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 29, 1943, in Botland to the late John Bradley and Mary Teresa Yates Wimsatt. She was a former teacher at St. Joseph Elementary School and Bethlehem High School. She was the switchboard operator at the retreat center for the Sisters of Charity at Nazareth for 40 years. She was also a caregiver for many Bardstown families. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, rosary club, and was an associate member of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Rapier Thompson and Josephine Edelen; and four brothers, Leon Wimsatt, Johnny Wimsatt, Arthur Wimsatt and Gene Wimsatt.

She is survived by three sisters, Marie Grigsby of Bardstown, Barbara (Carl) Nett of Elizabethtown, Geri (John) Werkman of Bardstown; three brothers, Ed Wimsatt of Concord, N.H., Earl (Rosie) Wimsatt of Fairborne, Ohio, and Bev (Mary Annette) Wimsatt of Bardstown; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Burial is in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Sisters of Charity at Nazareth Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

