Obituary: Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 78, Holy Cross

Sarah Elizabeth Sims, 78, of Holy Cross, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, surrounding by her family at her daughter’s home in Bardstown. She was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Washington County. She retired from the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary where she had worked for 38 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, camping and going out to eat. She would do anything in the world for her family and friends. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kenneth “Kenny” Sims (February 9, 2021); her parents, James William “Bill” and Mary Clara Reynolds Willett; and five siblings, Mary Ann Martin, Pat Willett, Lucinda Hart, Wanda Riley and Millie Garland.

Survivors include four children, Angie Edlin, Allen Sims (Robin) and Scott Sims (Tessa), all of Bardstown and Jeff Sims (Julie) of Loretto; one sister, Jeanette Allen (Herbie) of Brooks; six grandchildren, Deanna Mattingly, Cody Sims, Madeline Sims, Nick Sims, Carmen Sims and Benjamin Sims; and two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Raylan.

The Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Urn bearers are Nick and Cody Sims.

Memorials may go to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

