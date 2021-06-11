Posted by admin

Obituary: Benita Karen Goode, 60, formerly of Fairfield

Benita Karen Goode, 60, of Bradfordsville, formerly of Fairfield, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab. She was born April 25, 1961, in Florida to Orville Garrett Jr. and Carolyn May White Garrett. She was a homemaker and farmer, loved to make biscuits, and loved the outdoors. She was an Indian dream catcher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn May White Garrett and Grover Goode.

She is survived by three daughters, Benita (Brian) Goode of Bradfordsville, Carolyn Mae (Mike) Broich of Bardstown, and Tamatha (Justin) Hardin of Springfield; three sons, Robert (Kaylan) Goode of Bardstown, Raymund (Cathy) Goode of Taylorsville, and Dustin (Trinity) Goode of Bardstown; her father, Orville Garrett Jr. of Bonafay, Fla.; one sister, Scherry Garrett of Keystone Heights, Fla.; two brothers, Danny (Mary) Garrett and Troy Garrett, both of Apoka, Fla.; and 12 grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church in Lebanon at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

