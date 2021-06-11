Posted by admin

Obituary: Hubbard B. Martin, 90

Hubbard B. Martin, 90, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 5, 1931, in Mousie to the late Marcus Bee and Exie Slone Martin. He was a retired master electrician and was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church. He loved gardening. He was considered the number one babysitter, loved his family, and was an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Nanine Martin; one son, Jeffery Martin; and three brothers, Rabon Martin, Jack Martin and Marcus Bee Martin Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Erna Jean Combs Martin; three daughters, Karen (Chip) McClain of Bardstown, Livia (Kenny) Pollett of Cox’s Creek, and Melissa (Mark) Salsman of Sonora; one sister, Audrie Jean Johnson of Louisville; one brother, William “Billie” Martin of Mousie; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral and visitation are private. Burial is in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

