Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Charles David Foster, 52, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lee Turner Hardin, 57, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Daniel Cothern, 39, Boston, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; receiving stolen property under $10,000; display of illegal/altered registration plate; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $10,000 or more but under $1 million; failure to appear. Bond total is $500. Booked at 3:58 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Becky Ann Davis, 62, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 7:47 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.