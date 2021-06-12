61st 2021 Kiwanis Radio Auction set for Sunday, June 13th on WBRT AM/FM
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Friday, June 11, 2021 — The 61sth Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction is 1 to 6 p.m. this Sunday, June 13, 2021, only on WBRT AM/FM, 1320 AM and 97.1 FM. Bidders can also tune in on the web at www.WBRTCountry.com.
The auction this year is taking place at the Nelson County Civic Center, 300 South Third St. in Bardstown.
You can keep up-to-date on the latest additions to the auction list here on the Nelson County Gazette. Items with a value over $100 are listed at “Major Items,” while those under $100 are listed under “Regular Items.”
The complete list of available items is found below. (Editor’s Note: The list will be updated as additional items are added prior to the start of the auction on Sunday).
Don’t miss this annual Kiwanis fundraiser and bid on your favorite items starting Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Bid early, bid often!
|
2021 Kiwanis Radio Auction
|Item
No.
|Donor
|Major Auction Items
|Item Value
|
M1
|
Affordable Truss Inc
|
$250 Gift Certificate – must be redeemed by 6.30.22
|
$250
|
M2
|
Bardstown Mills
|
20 50# Bags of Sweet Grain 12%
|
$190
|
M3
|
Boone’s Butcher Shop
|
$500 Gift Card
|
$500
|
M4
|
Bullitt’s Winery & Bistro
|
$100 Gift Certificate
|
$100
|
M5
|
Buzick Lumber and Home
|
4’ wooden bench from seasonal trends.
|
$140
|
M6
|
Cecil Family Eye Care
|
One pair of OAKLEY sunglasses with case and gift crate
|
$215
|
M7
|
Cozy Cottage
|
$120 Gift Bag
|
$120
|
M8
|
Doe Valley Golf Course
|
Annual Membership for 2021
|
$250
|
M9
|
Hampton Inn
|
Cerificate for One Nights Stay
|
$120
|
M10
|
Haydon Materials
|
One 10 ton load of Dense Grade Aggregate
|
$120
|
M11
|
Heaven Hill
|
Heaven Hill Barrel Head
|
$100
|
M12
|
Jim Beam Distrillery
|
Giant Jenga Tumbler Set
|
$100
|
M13
|
Joe Hills Auto Center
|
Stihl battery powered blower
|
$130
|
M14
|
Kentucky Gun Company
|
STIHL FS4OC 27.2 cc ez start curved shaft weed eater
|
$169
|
M15
|
Lowe’s
|
Char Broil Stainless Steel 4 burner grill
|
$300
|
M16
|
Lux Row
|
$100 Gift Basket
|
$100
|
M17
|
Patrons Do-It-Best
|
NORPRO 6 piece canning set & Sauce Master food strainer, juicer, puree, & 24 Ball brand quart size smooth canning jars
|
$114
|
M18
|
Perfect Pools and Patios
|
Pool closing and the chemicals needed
|
$350
|
M19
|
Promotional Wood Products
|
Myers Fine Rum Barrel Head
|
$100
|
M20
|
Promotional Wood Products
|
Elijah Craig Barrel Head
|
$109
|
M21
|
Rickhouse Rest. and Lounge
|
$100 Gift Card
|
$100
|
M22
|
Rickhouse Rest. and Lounge
|
$100 Gift Card
|
$100
|
M23
|
Rock Solid Home Services
|
2 Hours of Labor
|
$250
|
M24
|
Salt River Electric
|
Electric Grill
|
$170
|
M25
|
Stephen Foster Drama Assoc.
|
2 Live at the Park Season Tickets
|
$230
|
M26
|
Strike A Bargain
|
Kids Kraft Gourmet Kitchen Play Set
|
$250
|
M27
|
Unified Insurance Services
|
A Taste of Bardstown: $25 gifts cards to Old Talbott Tavern, Rickhouse Restaurant, Scout & Scholar Brewery, Stephen Foster Restaurant
|
$100
|
M28
|
WBRT
|
4 tickets to Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon
|
$156
|
M29
|
WBRT
|
4 tickets to Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon
|
$156
|
M30
|
WBRT
|
4 tickets to Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon
|
$156
|
M31
|
WBRT
|
2 tickets for the Grande Ole Opry
|
$200
|
M32
|
WBRT
|
2 tickets for Ky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay
|
$110
|
M33
|
WBRT
|
Print of My Old Kentucky Home for Theresa Shelton
|
$100
|
M34
|
WBRT
|
Print of My Old Kentucky Home for Theresa Shelton
|
$100
|
M36
|
Corvin’s Furniture & Antique
|
Medium to Big Man Rocking Recliner
|
$599
|
M37
|
Clark Jewlers
|
Silver bangle bracelet with two Sparkle beads and one “Bardstown Bourbon Capital of the World” barrel head bead
|
$150
|
M38
|
Newcomb Oil
|
$100 Gift Card
|
$100
|Item
No.
|
Donor
|
Regular Auction Items
|
Item
Value
|
R1
|
Angie Reid Farmers Market
|
Hanging or Potted Plant
|
$25
|
R2
|
At Mary’s
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R3
|
At Mary’s
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R4
|
Barbara’s Interiors
|
$50 Gift Card, I’ll pick up
|
$50
|
R5
|
Bardstown Sporting Goods
|
Navy Lined Nylon Coach’s Jacket XL
|
$40
|
R6
|
Bardstown Sporting Goods
|
Gray All-Conference Pullover XL
|
$30
|
R7
|
Bardstown Tourist Commission
|
$25 Bardstown Chamber of Commerce gift check
|
$25
|
R8
|
Bardstown Tourist Commission
|
$25 Bardstown Chamber of Commerce gift check
|
$25
|
R9
|
Bardstown Tourist Commission
|
$50 Bardstown Chamber of Commerce gift check
|
$50
|
R10
|
Becky’s Vac Shop
|
Leather cleaner for automobiles
|
$10
|
R11
|
Becky’s Vac Shop
|
Leather cleaner for automobiles
|
$10
|
R12
|
Becky’s Vac Shop
|
Leather cleaner for automobiles
|
$10
|
R13
|
Becky’s Vac Shop
|
Leather cleaner for automobiles
|
$10
|
R14
|
Becky’s Vac Shop
|
4 Kirby Vac bags (Micron Filter)
|
$26
|
R15
|
Bernheim Arboretum
|
One Year Family Membership, I have
|
$50
|
R16
|
Big O Tires of Bardstown
|
Rotation and Balance
|
$36
|
R17
|
Big O Tires of Bardstown
|
Rotation and Balance
|
$36
|
R18
|
BJ’s Steak House
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R19
|
Bourbon Brick Oven & Grill
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R20
|
Brown Heating and Air
|
Thermostat
|
$50
|
R21
|
Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R22
|
Crume Drug Store
|
Mr. Hadley drink pitcher
|
$58
|
R23
|
Doe Valley Golf Course
|
Certificates for 2 Rounds with Cart
|
$80
|
R24
|
Guthrie Opportunity Center
|
$25 On The Go Goods Gift Card, I have
|
$25
|
R25
|
Guthrie Opportunity Center
|
$25 On The Go Goods Gift Card, I have
|
$25
|
R26
|
Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R27
|
Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R28
|
Hair Company
|
Paul Mitchell Products
|
$47
|
R29
|
Hometown Manor Assisted Living
|
Variety Gift Basket
|
$35
|
R30
|
Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield
|
Certificate for large pizza
|
$18
|
R31
|
Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield
|
Certificate for large pizza
|
$18
|
R32
|
Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield
|
Certificate for large pizza
|
$18
|
R33
|
Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield
|
Certificate for large pizza
|
$18
|
R34
|
Jim Beam Distrillery
|
Knob Creek Hat
|
$20
|
R35
|
Joetta Marie’s
|
Gift Basket
|
$50
|
R36
|
Joyce Greenwell
|
Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll
|
R37
|
Joyce Greenwell
|
Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll
|
R38
|
Joyce Greenwell
|
Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll
|
R39
|
Joyce Greenwell
|
Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll
|
R40
|
Just Baked
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R41
|
Kenny’s Cleaners
|
$20 Gift Certificate
|
$20
|
R42
|
Kentucky Railway Museum
|
Family Train Ride for Four
|
$82
|
R43
|
Keystone Cinemas
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R44
|
Keystone Cinemas
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R45
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R46
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R47
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R48
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R49
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R50
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R51
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R52
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R53
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
Lee’s Famous Recipe
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R54
|
M & H Cabinets
|
$10 Gift Certificate
|
$10
|
R55
|
Making Good Scents
|
$50 Gift Basket
|
$50
|
R56
|
Mammy’s General Store
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R57
|
Mammy’s Kitchen
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R58
|
Merle Norman Studio and Spa
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25
|
R59
|
Merle Norman Studio and Spa
|
Spartina Cosemtic Bag
|
$58
|
R60
|
Metamorphosis (Dale Marie Ballard)
|
Redken Shampoo/Conditioner for Color Treated Hair
|
$30
|
R61
|
MVP Garden Center
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
Nelson County Gazette
|
Thanks for running our items!!!
|
R62
|
Peacock on Third
|
$25.00 Gift certificate, I’ll pick up
|
$25
|
R63
|
Pizza Hut
|
One Large Speciality Pizza
|
$20
|
R64
|
Pizza Hut
|
One Large Speciality Pizza
|
$20
|
R65
|
Pizza Hut
|
One Large Speciality Pizza
|
$20
|
R66
|
Pizza Hut
|
One Large Speciality Pizza
|
$20
|
R67
|
Revive Hair Salon
|
Mixed Hair Care Products
|
$75
|
R68
|
Rustic Rose
|
Four Rose Stave
|
$80
|
R69
|
Sav-a-Lot
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R70
|
Scout and Scholar
|
$50 Gift Card
|
$50
|
R71
|
Shaq and Coco
|
Candle and Diffuser
|
$80
|
R72
|
Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery
|
6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)
|
$25
|
R73
|
Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery
|
6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)
|
$25
|
R74
|
6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)
|
$25
|
R75
|
Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery
|
6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)
|
$25
|
R76
|
Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery
|
6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)
|
$25
|
R77
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Bud Light
|
$25
|
R78
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Bud Select
|
$25
|
R79
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Budweiser
|
$25
|
R80
|
Smith Bros. Distributing
|
30 pack of Natural Ice
|
$25
|
R81
|
R82
|
Talbott Tavern
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R83
|
Talbott Tavern
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R84
|
Talbott Tavern
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R85
|
Talbott Tavern
|
$25 Gift Card
|
$25
|
R86
|
The Apparel and Awards Factor
|
Bardstown Tigers Stadium Seat
|
$70
|
R87
|
The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV
|
Gift Basket that includes a one year subscription, cookbook, coffee mug and coffee.
|
$80
|
R88
|
Third Street Tap House
|
R89
|
Toddy’s Liquors
|
R90
|
Umami Sushi
|
$20 Gift Card
|
$20
|
R91
|
Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25
|
R92
|
Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25
|
R93
|
Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25
|
R94
|
Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen
|
$25 Gift Certificate
|
$25
|
R95
|
Unified Insurance Services
|
10 regular Ice Cream Cones from Thompson’s Food Mart
|
$20
|
R96
|
Unified Insurance Services
|
10 regular Ice Cream Cones from Thompson’s Food Mart
|
$20
|
R97
|
Unified Insurance Services
|
(3) 2.5lb rolls of Jake’s Sausage
|
$24
|
R98
|
Unified Insurance Services
|
(3) 2.5lb rolls of Jake’s Sausage
|
$24
|
R99
|
WBRT
|
2 tickets for Sightseeing Cruise on Belle of Louisville
|
$33
|
R100
|
WBRT
|
2 tickets for Sightseeing Cruise on Belle of Louisville
|
$33
|
WBRT
|
Thanks for the use of the Radio Station
|
R101
|
Wendy’s
|
2 Single Combo’s
|
$15
|
R102
|
Wendy’s
|
2 Single Combo’s
|
$15
|
R103
|
Wendy’s
|
2 Single Combo’s
|
$ 15.00
|
R104
|
Zaxby’s
|
2 Free Sandwiches
|
$11
|
R105
|
Zaxby’s
|
2 Free Sandwiches
|
$11
|
R106
|
Zaxby’s
|
2 Free Sandwiches
|
$11
|
R107
|
Zaxby’s
|
2 Free Sandwiches
|
$11
|
R108
|
Zaxby’s
|
2 Free Sandwiches
|
$11
|
R109
|
Clark Jewlers
|
R110
|
Chili’s
|
8 $5 off coupons
|
$40
|
R111
|
Big O Tires of Bardstown
|
Rotation and Balance
|
$36
|
R112
|
Big O Tires of Bardstown
|
Rotation and Balance
|
$36
|
Cash Donors
|
Antle Marketing
|
Armag Corp
|
Artist Body Tattoo
|
Ballard, Emerson
|
Bardstown Animal Clinic
|
Barlow Funeral Home
|
Barton Distllery
|
BCD Construction Co.
|
Bent Arrow
|
Block, Dr. Stan
|
Buzick Construction
|
Carey Heating & Air Conditioning
|
Cedar Fil Golf Course
|
Central Animal Clinic
|
Cleveland Welding
|
Coy’s Taxidermy
|
Demaree and Hubbard
|
Donan, Thomas Atty
|
Donan, Tom and Janice
|
Downs, Joey and Val
|
Dr. Hedrick and Lantz
|
Dr. Jeff Schroeder
|
Dr. Mark Abramovich
|
Dr. Ron Shrewsbury
|
Dr. Tom Brelage
|
First Insurance Group
|
Flaget Hospital
|
Geoghegan, Terry Atty
|
Hagan, Pat and Cluny
|
Hamilton, Steven and Sylvia
|
Hazard, Sam
|
Heaton, Richard
|
Hite Law Group
|
Houghlin Funeral Home
|
Hubbard, John Douglas
|
Joe Filiatreau Flooring
|
Keene, Les Atty
|
Kelley, John and Kathy
|
Kurtz Restaurant
|
Lincoln National Bank
|
Mago Construction Company
|
Masterson Appliance
|
Mike Brooks & Associates
|
Mike’s Woodworking
|
Nally & Hamilton Enterprises
|
Parrish, Chuck and Karen
|
Parrish, Wes and Pearse
|
Pulliam, Vicky & Mark
|
Rapier, Nicky
|
Roby, Jim and Jane
|
Saltsman & Willett, Attys
|
Sloane, Mike & Susan
|
Smith & Co., CPA’s
|
Smith Bros. Trucking
|
State Farm Insurance – Jim Hagan
|
Town and Country Bank
|
Waldschmidt, Bill and Cathy
|
Westview Tax Service
|
Wilson & Muir Bank
|
Wilson, Frank and Bridgett
|
Wimsett, Tom and Rhonda
|
Zutterman, Rich and Ellen