61st 2021 Kiwanis Radio Auction set for Sunday, June 13th on WBRT AM/FM

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 11, 2021 — The 61sth Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction is 1 to 6 p.m. this Sunday, June 13, 2021, only on WBRT AM/FM, 1320 AM and 97.1 FM. Bidders can also tune in on the web at www.WBRTCountry.com.

The auction this year is taking place at the Nelson County Civic Center, 300 South Third St. in Bardstown.

You can keep up-to-date on the latest additions to the auction list here on the Nelson County Gazette. Items with a value over $100 are listed at “Major Items,” while those under $100 are listed under “Regular Items.”

The complete list of available items is found below. (Editor’s Note: The list will be updated as additional items are added prior to the start of the auction on Sunday).

Don’t miss this annual Kiwanis fundraiser and bid on your favorite items starting Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Bid early, bid often!