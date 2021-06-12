Saturday, June 12th, 2021 | Posted by

61st 2021 Kiwanis Radio Auction set for Sunday, June 13th on WBRT AM/FM

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 11, 2021 — The 61sth Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction is 1 to 6 p.m. this Sunday, June 13, 2021, only on WBRT AM/FM, 1320 AM and 97.1 FM. Bidders can also tune in on the web at www.WBRTCountry.com.

The auction this year is taking place at the Nelson County Civic Center, 300 South Third St. in Bardstown.

You can keep up-to-date on the latest additions to the auction list here on the Nelson County Gazette. Items with a value over $100 are listed at “Major Items,” while those under $100 are listed under “Regular Items.”

The complete list of available items is found below. (Editor’s Note: The list will be updated as additional items are added prior to the start of the auction on Sunday).

Don’t miss this annual Kiwanis fundraiser and bid on your favorite items starting Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Bid early, bid often!

 

2021 Kiwanis Radio Auction

  
       
Item
No.		 Donor Major Auction Items Item Value
       

M1

Affordable Truss Inc

$250 Gift Certificate – must be redeemed by 6.30.22

$250

M2

Bardstown Mills

20 50# Bags of Sweet Grain 12%

$190

M3

Boone’s Butcher Shop

$500 Gift Card

$500

M4

Bullitt’s Winery & Bistro

$100 Gift Certificate

$100

M5

Buzick Lumber and Home

4’ wooden bench from seasonal trends.

$140

M6

Cecil Family Eye Care

One pair of OAKLEY sunglasses with case and gift crate   

$215

M7

Cozy Cottage

$120 Gift Bag

$120

M8

Doe Valley Golf Course

Annual Membership for 2021

$250

M9

Hampton Inn

Cerificate for One Nights Stay

$120

M10

Haydon Materials

One 10 ton load of Dense Grade Aggregate

$120

M11

Heaven Hill

Heaven Hill Barrel Head

$100

M12

Jim Beam Distrillery

Giant Jenga Tumbler Set

$100

M13

Joe Hills Auto Center

Stihl battery powered blower

$130

M14

Kentucky Gun Company

STIHL FS4OC 27.2 cc ez start curved shaft weed eater

$169

M15

Lowe’s

Char Broil Stainless Steel 4 burner grill

$300

M16

Lux Row

$100 Gift Basket

$100

M17

Patrons Do-It-Best

NORPRO 6 piece canning set & Sauce Master food strainer, juicer, puree, & 24 Ball brand quart size smooth canning jars

$114

M18

Perfect Pools and Patios

Pool closing and the chemicals needed

$350

M19

Promotional Wood Products

Myers Fine Rum Barrel Head

$100

M20

Promotional Wood Products

Elijah Craig Barrel Head

$109

M21

Rickhouse Rest. and Lounge

$100 Gift Card

$100

M22

Rickhouse Rest. and Lounge

$100 Gift Card

$100

M23

Rock Solid Home Services

2 Hours of Labor 

$250

M24

Salt River Electric

Electric Grill

$170

M25

Stephen Foster Drama Assoc.

2 Live at the Park Season Tickets

$230

M26

Strike A Bargain

Kids Kraft Gourmet Kitchen Play Set

$250

M27

Unified Insurance Services

A Taste of Bardstown: $25 gifts cards to Old Talbott Tavern, Rickhouse Restaurant, Scout & Scholar Brewery, Stephen Foster Restaurant

$100

M28

WBRT

4 tickets to Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon

$156

M29

WBRT

4 tickets to Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon

$156

M30

WBRT

4 tickets to Beech Bend and Splash Lagoon

$156

M31

WBRT

2 tickets for the Grande Ole Opry

$200

M32

WBRT

2 tickets for Ky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

$110

M33

WBRT

Print of My Old Kentucky Home for Theresa Shelton

$100

M34

WBRT

Print of My Old Kentucky Home for Theresa Shelton

$100

M36

Corvin’s Furniture & Antique

Medium to Big Man Rocking Recliner

$599

M37

Clark Jewlers

Silver bangle bracelet with two Sparkle beads and one “Bardstown Bourbon Capital of the World” barrel head bead

$150

M38

Newcomb Oil

$100 Gift Card

$100
     
     
Item
No.

Donor

Regular Auction Items

Item

Value
       

R1

Angie Reid Farmers Market

Hanging or Potted Plant

$25

R2

At Mary’s

$25 Gift Card

$25

R3

At Mary’s

$25 Gift Card

$25

R4

Barbara’s Interiors

$50 Gift Card, I’ll pick up

$50

R5

Bardstown Sporting Goods

Navy Lined Nylon Coach’s Jacket XL

$40

R6

Bardstown Sporting Goods

Gray All-Conference Pullover XL

$30

R7

Bardstown Tourist Commission

$25 Bardstown Chamber of Commerce gift check

$25

R8

Bardstown Tourist Commission

$25 Bardstown Chamber of Commerce gift check

$25

R9

Bardstown Tourist Commission

$50 Bardstown Chamber of Commerce gift check

$50

R10

Becky’s Vac Shop

Leather cleaner for automobiles

$10

R11

Becky’s Vac Shop

Leather cleaner for automobiles

$10

R12

Becky’s Vac Shop

Leather cleaner for automobiles

$10

R13

Becky’s Vac Shop

Leather cleaner for automobiles

$10

R14

Becky’s Vac Shop

4 Kirby Vac bags (Micron Filter) 

$26

R15

Bernheim Arboretum

One Year Family Membership, I have

$50

R16

Big O Tires of Bardstown

Rotation and Balance

$36

R17

Big O Tires of Bardstown

Rotation and Balance

$36

R18

BJ’s Steak House

$50 Gift Card

$50

R19

Bourbon Brick Oven & Grill   

$50 Gift Card

$50

R20

Brown Heating and Air

Thermostat

$50

R21

Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill  

$50 Gift Card

$50

R22

Crume Drug Store

Mr. Hadley drink pitcher

$58

R23

Doe Valley Golf Course

Certificates for 2 Rounds with Cart

$80

R24

Guthrie Opportunity Center

$25 On The Go Goods Gift Card, I have

$25

R25

Guthrie Opportunity Center

$25 On The Go Goods Gift Card, I have

$25

R26

Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R27

Hadorn’s Bakers Dozen Bakery

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R28

Hair Company

Paul Mitchell Products

$47

R29

Hometown Manor Assisted Living

Variety Gift Basket

$35

R30

Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield

Certificate for large pizza

$18

R31

Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield

Certificate for large pizza

$18

R32

Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield

Certificate for large pizza

$18

R33

Hometown Pizza of Bloomfield

Certificate for large pizza

$18

R34

Jim Beam Distrillery

Knob Creek Hat

$20

R35

Joetta Marie’s

Gift Basket

$50

R36

Joyce Greenwell

Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll

  

R37

Joyce Greenwell

Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll

  

R38

Joyce Greenwell

Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll

  

R39

Joyce Greenwell

Beautiful 16 inch tall Doll

  

R40

Just Baked

$50 Gift Card

$50

R41

Kenny’s Cleaners

$20 Gift Certificate

$20

R42

Kentucky Railway Museum

Family Train Ride for Four

$82

R43

Keystone Cinemas

$25 Gift Card

$25

R44

Keystone Cinemas

$25 Gift Card

$25

R45

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R46

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R47

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R48

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R49

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R50

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R51

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R52

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R53

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

Lee’s Famous Recipe

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R54

M & H Cabinets

$10 Gift Certificate

$10

R55

Making Good Scents

$50 Gift Basket

$50

R56

Mammy’s General Store

$50 Gift Card

$50

R57

Mammy’s Kitchen

$50 Gift Card

$50

R58

Merle Norman Studio and Spa

$25 Gift Certificate

$25

R59

Merle Norman Studio and Spa

Spartina Cosemtic Bag

$58

R60

Metamorphosis (Dale Marie Ballard)

Redken Shampoo/Conditioner for Color Treated Hair

$30

R61

MVP Garden Center

$50 Gift Card

$50

R62

Peacock on Third

$25.00 Gift certificate, I’ll pick up

$25

R63

Pizza Hut

One Large Speciality Pizza

$20

R64

Pizza Hut

One Large Speciality Pizza

$20

R65

Pizza Hut

One Large Speciality Pizza

$20

R66

Pizza Hut

One Large Speciality Pizza

$20

R67

Revive Hair Salon

Mixed Hair Care Products

$75

R68

Rustic Rose

Four Rose Stave

$80

R69

Sav-a-Lot

$50 Gift Card

$50

R70

Scout and Scholar

$50 Gift Card

$50

R71

Shaq and Coco

Candle and Diffuser

$80

R72

Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery

6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)

$25

R73

Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery

6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)

$25

R74

Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery

6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)

$25

R75

Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery

6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)

$25

R76

Shuckman’s Fish Company & Smokery

6 tubs of spread (Beer cheese, pimento cheese, benedictine, olive&cream cheese, Ale 8 Sweet Heat)

$25

R77

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Bud Light

$25

R78

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Bud Select

$25

R79

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Budweiser

$25

R80

Smith Bros. Distributing

30 pack of Natural Ice

$25

R81

    

R82

Talbott Tavern

$25 Gift Card

$25

R83

Talbott Tavern

$25 Gift Card

$25

R84

Talbott Tavern

$25 Gift Card

$25

R85

Talbott Tavern

$25 Gift Card

$25

R86

The Apparel and Awards Factor

Bardstown Tigers Stadium Seat

$70

R87

The Kentucky Standard / PLG TV

Gift Basket that includes a one year subscription, cookbook, coffee mug and coffee.

$80

R88

Third Street Tap House

    

R89

Toddy’s Liquors

    

R90

Umami Sushi

$20 Gift Card

$20

R91

Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen

$25 Gift Certificate

$25

R92

Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen

$25 Gift Certificate

$25

R93

Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen

$25 Gift Certificate

$25

R94

Uncle Spoony’s Sports Bar & Kitchen

$25 Gift Certificate

$25

R95

Unified Insurance Services

10 regular Ice Cream Cones from Thompson’s Food Mart 

$20

R96

Unified Insurance Services

10 regular Ice Cream Cones from Thompson’s Food Mart 

$20

R97

Unified Insurance Services

(3) 2.5lb rolls of Jake’s Sausage

$24

R98

Unified Insurance Services

(3) 2.5lb rolls of Jake’s Sausage

$24

R99

WBRT

2 tickets for Sightseeing Cruise on Belle of Louisville

$33

R100

WBRT

2 tickets for Sightseeing Cruise on Belle of Louisville

$33
 

R101

Wendy’s

2 Single Combo’s

$15

R102

Wendy’s

2 Single Combo’s

$15

R103

Wendy’s

2 Single Combo’s

$ 15.00

R104

Zaxby’s

2 Free Sandwiches

$11

R105

Zaxby’s

2 Free Sandwiches

$11

R106

Zaxby’s

2 Free Sandwiches

$11

R107

Zaxby’s

2 Free Sandwiches

$11

R108

Zaxby’s

2 Free Sandwiches

$11

R109

Clark Jewlers

    

R110

Chili’s

8 $5 off coupons

$40

R111

Big O Tires of Bardstown

Rotation and Balance

$36

R112

Big O Tires of Bardstown

Rotation and Balance

$36
       
       
 

Cash Donors

    
       
 

Antle Marketing

    
 

Armag Corp

    
 

Artist Body Tattoo

    
 

Ballard, Emerson

    
 

Bardstown Animal Clinic

    
 

Barlow Funeral Home

    
 

Barton Distllery

    
 

BCD Construction Co.

  
 

Bent Arrow

    
 

Block, Dr. Stan

    
 

Buzick Construction

    
 

Carey Heating & Air Conditioning

    
 

Cedar Fil Golf Course

    
 

Central Animal Clinic

    
 

Cleveland Welding

    
 

Coy’s Taxidermy

    
 

Demaree and Hubbard

    
 

Donan, Thomas Atty

    
 

Donan, Tom and Janice

    
 

Downs, Joey and Val

    
 

Dr. Hedrick and Lantz

    
 

Dr. Jeff Schroeder

    
 

Dr. Mark Abramovich

    
 

Dr. Ron Shrewsbury

    
 

Dr. Tom Brelage  

    
 

First Insurance Group

    
 

Flaget Hospital

    
 

Geoghegan, Terry Atty

    
 

Hagan, Pat and Cluny

    
 

Hamilton, Steven and Sylvia

    
 

Hazard, Sam

    
 

Heaton, Richard

    
 

Hite Law Group

    
 

Houghlin Funeral Home

    
 

Hubbard, John Douglas

    
 

Joe Filiatreau Flooring

    
 

Keene, Les Atty

    
 

Kelley, John and Kathy

    
 

Kurtz Restaurant

    
 

Lincoln National Bank

    
 

Mago Construction Company

    
 

Masterson Appliance

    
 

Mike Brooks & Associates

    
 

Mike’s Woodworking

    
 

Nally & Hamilton Enterprises

    
 

Parrish, Chuck and Karen

    
 

Parrish, Wes and Pearse

    
 

Pulliam, Vicky & Mark

    
 

Rapier, Nicky

    
 

Roby, Jim and Jane

    
 

Saltsman & Willett, Attys

    
 

Sloane, Mike & Susan

    
 

Smith & Co., CPA’s

    
 

Smith Bros. Trucking  

    
 

State Farm Insurance – Jim Hagan

    
 

Town and Country Bank

    
 

Waldschmidt, Bill and Cathy

    
 

Westview Tax Service

    
 

Wilson & Muir Bank

  
 

Wilson, Frank and Bridgett

  
 

Wimsett, Tom and Rhonda

    
 

Zutterman, Rich and Ellen

    

