Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Jojuanita Montaiz Dickerson, 21, Louisville, receiving stolen property under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021.

Billy Paul Young, 42, Springfield, contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, by the Washington County Jailer.

-30-