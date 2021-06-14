Posted by admin

Obituary: Hubert Maddox, 90, Bardstown

Hubert Maddox, 90, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Louisville. He worked as a truck driver for Geoghegan Trucking Company. He also worked for Grigsby’s Store and Smith Brothers. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanora Maddox Jacobs; one daughter, Sherry Lynn Maddox; one son-in-law, Walter Ray Schooling Sr.; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived five children, Hubert Lee Maddox (Winifred), William Clyde Maddox (Pearl), Robert Maddox (Margaret), Mary Schooling, and Cheryl Ann Johnson (Paul); one stepdaughter, Janet Tonge; 20 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one cousin, Mildred Cosby; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery with Bro. David Walker officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



