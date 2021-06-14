Posted by admin

Radio auction winners can pay, pick up items at Chamber of Commerce office

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 14, 2021 — If you purchased an item during the Bardstown Kiwanis Radio Auction on Sunday and were unable to pay and pick up your item, those items can be paid for and picked up in the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce office in the Old Court House on Court Square.

It is suggested you call ahead to confirm the hours the staff is available by calling (502) 348-9545 ext. 3.

The Bardstown Kiwanis Club expresses its thanks and deepest appreciation to those who donated to the auction and for the many bidders who participated in the club’s 61st annual WBRT Radio Auction.

-30-