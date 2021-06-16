Posted by admin

Regional artists invited to art fundamentals workshop June 26th in Elizabethtown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 — the Central Kentucky Art Guild is inviting regional artists to come and “get skinny” — the Skinny on the Fundamentals and Principals of Art, that is.

You are invited to attend a Saturday workshop where you’ll be able to learn (or bone up on) fundamental art concepts such as line, shape, color and value. To get the most out of the workshop, feel free to bring one of your paintings and we can look at the pieces in light of the information being presented (comments will be kept helpful and sensitive).

Come join us 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 790 North Dixie Suite 800 in Elizabethtown. The cost is $10 and can be paid in cash at the door.

To reserve your spot, please call Debbye at 270-307-7590. When you come, bring a sack lunch, a soft/hard pencil, a sketchpad and a willingness to learn.

