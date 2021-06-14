Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Margret Bowman, 58, Bardstown

Mary Margret Bowman, 58, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home in Bardstown. She was born Nov. 4, 1962, in Macon County, Ill., to the late Arthur and Carol Peterson Johnson.

She is survived by two brothers, Chris Johnson and Michael Johnson; and her former husband, Benjamin Bowman.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation and there are no services planned at this time.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

