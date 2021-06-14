Posted by admin

Obituary: Bernice Lane, 79, Bardstown

Bernice Lane, 79, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born April 21, 1942 in Harvey, Ill. She was a member of the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Lane; one son, Michael Lane; her parents, Herb Neitzel and Florilla Barnes; and two sisters, Pat Brothers and Louise Stackhouse.

She is survived by three children, Patty Metcalf (Mike), Steven Lane (Chasity), and Kevin Lane; one sister, Dorie Mitchell; and two grandchildren, Curtis Hudson and Eli Lane.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2021, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Eric Gilbert officiating.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go towards funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

