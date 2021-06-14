Posted by admin

Obituary: Danny Edward Bishop, 66, Hodgenville

Danny Edward Bishop, 66, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born March 3, 1955, in Elizabethtown to the late William Floyd and Elizabeth Flora Hawkins Bishop. He was a die-hard dedicated Louisville Cardinal fan. He lived his life to the fullest for the Lord and Savior and worshiped at Wesley Meadows United Methodist Church. He loved his family with all his heart and soul, and was a person who never met a stranger. His eyes, smile and goofiness could light up any room. He served his country 15 years in the U.S. Army.

DANNY EDWARD BISHOP

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Arvin Bishop; one sister, Judy Carol Bishop Locke; and his grandparents, Clarence and Ester Hawkins.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jo Bishop of Hodgenville; two daughters, Lisa Nicole Witt and Danielle Renge Bishop, both of Elizabethtown; one son, the Rev. Allen Ray Firquin; one sister, Beatrice (James E.) Buster; two brothers, William Robert Bishop and Donald Lee (Vicky) Bishop; five grandsons; four granddaughters; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all who loved him dearly.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville with the the Rev. Allen Firquin officiating. Burial is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Kentucky Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and 8-10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, ,at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-