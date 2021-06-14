Posted by admin

Obituary: Grace Shelburne Barnes, Bardstown

Grace Shelburne Barnes, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Baptist Health of Louisville. She was born Dec. 11, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Richard “Rod” Barnes; her parents, Fred and Lucille Shelburne; three sisters, Betty Hahn, Shirley Martin, and Eleanor Wahle; three brothers, Jack Shelburne, Joseph Lee Shelburne, and Tony Shelburne; and one granddaughter, Leigh Anne Coulter.

She is survived by three children, Barbara B. (Robert K.) Downs and Rick Barnes, both of Bardstown, and Betsy B. Dodd of Mobile, Ala.; two sisters, Laura Hurst, and Winnie Berthold; two brothers, Tommy (Carole) Shelburne, and Alan Shelburne; five grandchildren, Todd Spalding, Angie Richardson, Ryan Barnes, Haley Barnes, and Alison Barnes; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her visitation and graveside service at Bardstown Cemetery will be private.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

