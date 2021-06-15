Posted by admin

Bradley elected as chairman of a new county Republican Party leadership team

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 14, 2021 — The Nelson County Republican Party completed its reorganization process Monday evening and elected a new slate of officers.

TREY BRADLEY

Trey Bradley was elected as the party’s chairman for the next four years.

“The turnout for the precinct elections last week and the turnout for the officer elections tonight demonstrate the desire for change,” Bradley said in a statement. “Republicans in Nelson County are hungry for change in Washington and Frankfort. They have seen draconian mandates, inflation, and out of touch liberal policies raid their pocketbooks and ruin their livelihoods. For too long, the Nelson County Republican Party has been focused on party infighting and division that has driven us apart. We now stand united behind what brings us together: sane fiscal policy, strong defense, support for our police, and the traditional values that define our community.”

In addition to electing Bradley, Nelson County Republicans elected James Victery to serve as vice chairman, former Rep. David Floyd as secretary, Beth Lear as treasurer, and Michael Monaghan as youth chairman.

“I’m excited to be a part of this team and focus on uniting Nelson Countians behind a conservative agenda, platform, and candidates, as we prepare for 2022, 2023, and 2024,” Vice Chairman Victery said.

Nelson County Republicans also elected a new executive committee and rescinded its censure of U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

-30-