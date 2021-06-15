Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — June 13-14, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 13, 2021

William Sherlie Page Jr., 30, Springfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 7:14 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Raymond Miles, 29, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond listed. Booked at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, June 14, 2021

Christian Chilton VonRoenn, 29, Louisville, serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 10:02 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Thomas Clark, 61, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Troy Scott Hearin, 51, Taylorsville, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $2,332 cash. Booked at 7:58 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Philip Tyler Hudson, 31, Elizabethtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 8:58 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Nicole Martin, 37, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 9:15 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dean Johnathan Delph, 27, Louisville, speeding, 16 mph over limit; no insurance; no registration; no registration plates; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:25 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-