Effort underway to rename Fort Benning for Bardstown’s Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, wife

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 — An online petition is gaining momentum in an effort to rename Fort Benning after Bardstown-born military leader Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julie Moore.

GEN. HAL MOORE

The Fort Benning military base in Georgia is being renamed, and a petition now is gathering signatures to encourage the Confederate Base Naming Commission to rename the base Fort Moore.

As the website notes, “As a unique “command team,” Hal and Julie Moore exemplified an extraordinary combination of courage, fighting spirit, and devotion to the welfare of those who serve this Nation and their families.”

Hal Moore’s military leadership and accomplishments are well known in the community thanks to his book and the movie made from the book, “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young.”

However, many people aren’t aware of the role his wife, Julie Moore, played in support not just of her husband, but in support of the military families left behind while their husbands were overseas.

JULIE MOORE

The couple’s many contributions to the nation’s military are chronicled on the petition website, www.FortMoore.com.

There’s nothing to buy and signing the petition is free.

To read the compelling story of Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julie Moore, visit www.FortMoore.com.

