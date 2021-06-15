Posted by admin

Bloomfield man charged in Monday night robbery of Bloomfield Road Speedy Mart

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 — Bardstown Police have charged a Bloomfield man for robbing the Bardstown Speedy Mart, 603 Bloomfield Road, Monday night just before 10 p.m.

DEMETRIUS “MEECE” WATKINS

Demetrius “Meece” Dewjun Watkins, 43, of Bloomfield, is charged with a single count of second-degree robbery.

Monday night, city police officers were told that a man entered the store and demanded an employee open the cash register. Once opened, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money from the cash drawer and fled on foot.

Officers were able to develop a person of interest with the use of surveillance video footage. On Monday, they obtained an arrest warrant for Watkins.

Watkins turned himself in to detectives at the Bardstown Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

-30-