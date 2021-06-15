Posted by admin

Fiscal Court changes jail healthcare provider in attempt to curb spiraling costs

Magistrates Gary Coulter, left, and Keith Metcalfe. (File photo)

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 — In an effort to control spiraling medical cost at the Nelson County Jail, Nelson Fiscal Court a contract with Tennessee-based Southern Health Partners, a company that has a 26-year track record of providing medical services to jails and correctional facilities.

Judge Executive Dean Watts said that the county spent just shy of $200,000 on medical costs last fiscal year at the jail.

Due to the jail’s size, state law requires a minimum of three medical visits to the jail per week.

Southern Health Partners’ contract for $124,290 will include having a nurse at the jail five days a week, with access to a physician at the jail 2 hours per week and on call 24/7.

Southern Health Partners’ bid also includes over-the counter medications the inmates might need. There is no per-visit fee under this contract. The bid does not include prescription medications.

However, Southern will insure that medical invoices for additional services for inmates will be billed at Medicare/Medicaid rates, which could offer substantial savings.

Jailer Buck Snellen plans to also look for savings for medical prescription providers.

Watts recommended the county partner with Southern Health Partners for the next year to see what savings they may be able to provide the county.

FAREWELL TO ZOOM. Tuesday’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court will be the last “virtual” meeting using Zoom for the present time. The next meeting of fiscal court the first week of July will return to the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

Individuals who have not been fully vaccinated may wish to wear a mask or facial covering for their protection.

DISTRICT 3 PAVING LIST. The court approved a paving request list submitted by 3rd District Magistrate Bernard Ice. District 3 has the fewest paved roads in the county.

The paving list includes:

2,112 feet of Leamon Ford Road, from Hwy 733 to the area of 400 Leamon Ford at an estimated cost of $24,152.

4,220 feet of Thompson Dones Lane, from its intersection with Masden Road to the end at an estimated cost of $40,851.

1,260 feet of Tom Vittitow Lane from Humphrey Lane to the end, at an estimated cost of $11,003.

2,500 feet of Greenwell Ford Road between at an estimated cost of $22,513.

In other business, the court:

— approved a five-year tax moratorium for a home at 110 East Brashear.

— approved having Watts and County Treasurer Rhonda Fenwick pay the county’s bills that are submitted prior to the end of the current fiscal year on June 30th.

— approved second reading of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget.

— approved low bids from a variety of vendors who provide fuel, oils, and materials needed for the county operations.

— heard that bids will be opened July 2nd for the planned sewer main that will serve the new portion of the landfill.

— appointed two examiners to review a request to close a small portion of Love Ridge Road.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet in-person in the Fiscal Court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse at 9 a.m. July 6, 2021.

