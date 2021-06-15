Posted by admin

Obituary: Derek Justin Harless, 37, Bloomfield

Derek Justin Harless, 37, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Humphrey; and his grandparents, Vernon and Mary Helen Harless.

He is survived by his father, George Harless (Lilian); three sisters, Amelia Early (Daniel), Valene Wheatley (Darin), and Ashley Bates; and four nieces.

Cremation was chosen.

A memorial service with military honors is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, 2501 N. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

