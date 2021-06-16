Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Robert Andrew Wathen, no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to notify change of address to the Department of Transportation. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Demetrius Dewjun Watkins, 43, Bloomfield, robbery, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

