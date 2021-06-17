Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Megan Elizabeth Beard, 28, Elizabethtown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Diane Newton, 40, Boston, contempt of court. Bond is 34477.89 cash. Booked at 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tessa Nicole Salmon, 39, Columbia, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Richard Downs, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Bryan Anthony Hutchins, 41, Bardstpwm. trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kyrie Jo Canales, 29, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Johnson Paul Owens, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); no operators license (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $25,485 cash. Booked at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-