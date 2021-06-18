Posted by admin

Obituary: Mayola Cruse Jeffries, 79, Hodgenville

Mayola Cruse Jeffries, 79, of Hodgenville, died peacefully surrounded by her family at the home of her son, John Roberts, on Wednesday June 16, 2021. She was born Aug. 7, 1941, in LaRue County to late John B. and Mary Margaret Salsman Cruse. She was retired from civil service at Fort Knox. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Magnolia Baptist Church. She loved her family, friends, sewing and painting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael DeKaland.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bobbie E. Jeffries; two daughters, Vickie (Andy) Benningfield and Sherrie (David) Millin, both of Hodgenville; three sons, Perry Jeffries, Clyde (Francis) Jeffries, and John “J.R.’ (Susie) Jeffries, all of Hodgenville; one brother, Terry (Cindy) Cruse; a first cousin she considered a sister, Loreta Miller of Hodgenville; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Mark Terrance officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

