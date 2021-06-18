Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial Hospital hosts ‘Blessing of the Rigs’ for local first-responders

Nelson County EMS members brought their emergency vehicles to the “Blessing of the Rigs” Thursday at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 18, 2021 — Flaget Memorial Hospital honored local first-responders Thursday with a “Blessing of the Rigs” ceremony. The event, which was held at all of the CHI Saint Joseph Health hospitals in Kentucky, was designed to honor and bless first responders who serve in the Bardstown area.

These first-responders give of themselves to those in our community 24/7, during individuals’ times of urgent need.

Local first-responders brought their rigs to the event, where they received a non-denominational blessing over the first-responders, their rigs, and the patients they transport each day.

The other CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities that hosted similar events Thursday included Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

The event is part of CHI Saint Joseph Health’s “A Year of Humankindness,” which began in January with the launch of the health care system’s new brand messaging, “Hello humankindness.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic really showed us all the importance of showing kindness, not only during the difficult times, but also during everyday encounters that we have with patients, colleagues and the community,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “We continually look for ways to display humankindess in our communities. As a Catholic hospital, one way we can do that is to extend a blessing of encouragement and protection for our EMTs and firefighters as they bring patients to and from our hospital.”

As part of the “Blessing of the Rigs” event, first-responders were treated to lunch and received a blessing memento – key chains featuring the patron saint for each profession, St. Florian for firefighters and St. Michael the Archangel for EMTs, as well as a prayer card that asks for protection and guidance.

