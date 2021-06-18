Posted by admin

Obituary: Agnes Ollie Moore Engle, 97, Lebanon Junction

Agnes Ollie Moore Engle, 97, of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home. She was born Sept. 8, 1923, in New Hope to William Byrtle and Winifred Miles Moore. She was an employee of the Jim Beam Distillery for 42 years and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Engle Sr.; an infant son, Gerald Thomas Engle; five sisters, Patty Ann Moore, Leora Montgomery, Thelma Morrison, Helen Phillips and Jean Walker; and three brothers, Frankie Moore, Corky Moore and John Moore.

Survivors include three daughters, Bonnie Tyler (Tom) of Lebanon Junction, Donna Stich (John) of Louisville, and Joanna Ryan (Steve) of Lebanon Junction; one son, Lonnie Engle (Kathy) of Shepherdsville; one sister, Madeline Crump of Lebanon Junction; seven grandchildren, Tracy Kim, Jason Tyler, Amanda Ryan, Megan Engle, Trista Ryan, Whitney Draper and Jared Ryan; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

