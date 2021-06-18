Posted by admin

Louisville woman sought by NCSO for passing stolen, forged checks locally

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 18, 2021 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a Louisville woman suspected of passing stolen and forged checks at a local bank.

Thanks to a WHAS TV story that aired Wednesday with surveillance video, detectives at the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office learned the suspect was identified at Lea N. Sweet, 35, of Louisville.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Sweet’s arrest on charges of first-degree forgery (3 counts); possession of a forged instrument (3 counts); theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 (3 counts); and receiving stolen property under $500 (3 counts), with additional charges possible.

The public is asked to help locate Lea N. Sweet. If you have information regarding her location, you are asked to contact your nearest law enforcement agency. Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Philip Dean is handling the investigation.

-30-